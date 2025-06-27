Quavo Slaps Reporter’s Camera for Asking Question About Diddy’s Legal Issues

Quavo recently flipped on a reporter for asking him a question about Diddy.

Quavo Gets Upset Over Diddy Question

On Friday (June 27), a video surfaced online that shows Huncho walking through what appears to be the bowels of a stadium with his team and police officers in tow. In the video, which can be seen below, the former Migos member walks past reporters. Someone with a camera then asks, "Do you have any thoughts on what's happening to P. Diddy in the trial?"

Quavo immediately scrunches his face up. He then reaches out and slaps the man's camera. The rapper keeps it moving as the camera operator declares, "You don't have to hit the camera."

Diddy Trial Coming to an End

After seven weeks of trial, closing arguments in the Diddy sex crimes case concluded on Friday (June 27). Puff is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, with the government accusing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of using his business, money, violence and coercion in order to get women to participate in drug-fueled threesomes with male escorts. The Diddy case has left some people in the hip-hop community divided about his guilt or innocence.

The jury will begin deliberation on Monday (June 30). If convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read More: 30 Times Rappers Had Violent Reactions With Their Fans

Check out the video of Quavo flipping on a reporter below.

Watch Quavo Slap a Reporter's Camera for Asking a Diddy Question