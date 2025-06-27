Diddy’s Daughters in Tears Leaving Courthouse After Closing Arguments in His Sex Crimes Trial

Following closing arguments in Diddy's sex crimes trial, the embattled music mogul's oldest daughters were in tears as they left the courthouse yesterday.

Diddy's Family Makes Emotional Courthouse Exit

On Thursday (June 26), closing arguments started in the Diddy trial, as the case edges closer to a conclusion. Puff's family was present during the hearing. Afterward, they were filmed leaving the Manhattan federal courthouse. In the video, which can be seen below, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's oldest daughters, Lila, Chance and Jessie Combs, were visibly emotional while exiting the building to a throng of media and spectators. One of the twins wipes away tears as they make their way to their awaiting vehicle.

Diddy's sons, King and Quincy, were also present, as well as Puff's mother, Janice Combs.

What Was Said During Closing Arguments of the Diddy Trial?

The prosecution spent Thursday laying out their case against Diddy, who is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik laid out the government's case against the embattled music mogul one last time. Slavik explained that the jury only needs to find that Diddy or another member of his organization would commit at least two criminal acts for a RICO to stand. Slavik explained Diddy and his team did so through drug distribution, kidnapping, arson, bribery and sex trafficking.

Diddy did not have to make money by distributing drugs to be found guilty of the distribution charge, Slavik said, explaining that providing illicit substances to Cassie and the anonymous victim, Jane, for freak offs fit the bill.

Slavik also claimed Diddy was guilty of arson, relating to Kid Cudi's car being set on fire, and bribery, related to obtaining the tape of himself assaulting Cassie in a hotel in 2016. The jury was also shown photos of 27 men Diddy allegedly directed Cassie and Jane to have sex with during freak-offs, which the government claims his inner circle helped cover up.

Diddy's Defense Team Delivers Closing Arguments

On Friday (June 27), Puff's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, countered the prosecution's stance in his closing arguments. He told the jury that the government's case is exaggerated and insisted Diddy lives a swinger lifestyle. Agnifilo conceded to Diddy committing domestic abuse but said the case was not about crime, it was about money. He also disputed arson and kidnapping claims made by the prosecution and insisted that Diddy paying for footage of the Cassie assault was done to prevent bad publicity and not to obstruct justice.

Following closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations. Judge Arun Subramanian is hoping to have things wrapped up by the July 4th holiday.

If convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Watch Diddy's Family Leave the Courthouse Following Closing Arguments in the Puffy Trial