Who Is Marc Agnifilo, the Attorney Tasked With Trying to Keep Diddy Out of Prison?

Diddy is in dire straits. Following his arrest on Sept. 16, he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. After pleading not guilty and being denied pretrial release, Puff must sit in jail until his trial. The man tasked with trying to keep Diddy out of prison is seasoned attorney Marc Agnifilo. But who is he and how did he get on the Diddy case? A case that could end in the Bad Boy founder being jailed for life.

Who Is Marc Agnifilo?

With over 30 years of experience as an attorney, Diddy's legal ace is no novice. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy and Political Science from Connecticut College in 1986 and his law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1990. He's previously served as a supervisor at the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey and the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney. In the past several years, Marc has been lead trial counsel for the Agnifilo Intrater Law Firm.

According to his bio he, "handles high-stakes criminal cases involving securities, mail, wire, insurance and bankruptcy fraud, money laundering, construction and labor union matters, foreign corrupt practices act violations, racketeering and enterprise corruption, international arms dealing, criminal antitrust, bribery, kickbacks and criminal tax investigations."

This isn't Agnifilo's first rodeo with a high-profile case. Previous to taking on the Diddy case, Agnifilo was the attorney for NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's sex trafficking and racketeering case. Things didn't turn out in the accused cult leader's favor as Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in 2019. In 2022, Agnifilo represented Goldman Sachs employee Roger Ng, who was convicted of bribery and corruption. During that same time period, Agnifilo has notched three complete acquittals, according to the bio on his law firm's website.

Marc Agnifilo's Involvement in the Diddy Case

Agnifilo took over as Diddy's lead attorney shortly before the embattled music exec was indicted for sex crimes. Following Diddy's arrest, Agnifilo came out the gate swinging, telling reporters he would "fight like hell" to get his client free.

"I expect a long battle for the good result for Mr. Combs," Agnifilo said. "I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

He tried to do just that by offering up a $50 million bail package that included Diddy's $48 million Miami home. However, the proposal was to no avail. Diddy was denied pretrial release twice.

Agnifilo has continued to make headlines. During Diddy's bond appeal, Agnifilo tried to downplay footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 by victim blaming. During the hearing, he accused Cassie of cheating on Diddy with her current husband, Alex Fine.

"They had been cheating on each other for years," Agnifilo told Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky in court. "But now she had two kids with the trainer. Years later, she realized she had a good thing with Mr. Combs."

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), Agnifilo was instrumental in making Costco a trending topic on X when he did an interview with TMZ and attempted to justify why authorities allegedly found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during the raids on Diddy's homes back in March.

"I don't know where the number 1,000 came...I can't imagine its thousands. I mean, you know, I'm not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything?" Agnifilo told TMZ Harvey Levin.

"I don't know what you need 1,000, one bottle of baby oil goes a long way," Agnifilo added. "I don't know what you need 1,000 for. I mean, he has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walked out of there with?"

To the contrary, searching Costco's website doesn't yield any results for baby oil. A spokesperson for Costco confirmed to TMZ that they do not sell the product.

Diddy is looking at the possibility of life in prison if found guilty of all three charges he is facing. Even with an A-list lawyer, things could get slippery.