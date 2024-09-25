Diddy’s Attorney Justifies 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil by Saying Mogul Lives Near Costco and Likes to Buy in Bulk

Diddy's attorney claims federal authorities discovered a cache of bottles of baby oil at the music mogul's home because Puff likes to buy in bulk from Costco.

Diddy's Attorney Addresses Massive Amount of Baby Oil Found in Diddy's Home

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo sat down for an interview with TMZ as part of the gossip outlet's upcoming documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. The documentary, which doesn't have a premiere date but is coming soon on Tubi, will cover Puff's arrest last week as well as his explosive 14-page federal indictment. During the interview, TMZ asked Agnifilo to speak about the freak-off parties and "more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant" authorities discovered at Puff's properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

"They call them freak offs, but you know, when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called them threesomes," Agnifilo said. "I don't know where the number 1,000 came...I can't imagine its thousands. I mean, you know, I'm not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything?"

TMZ reminded Agnifilo the indictment was essentially saying it was a lubricant "for an orgy."

"I guess, I don't know what you need 1,000, one bottle of baby oil goes a long way," Agnifilo said. "I don't know what you need 1,000 for. I mean, he has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walked out of there with?"

Diddy is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after having been denied bail twice. In addition to baby oil, reports emerged last Friday (Sept. 20) that the feds also discovered sex toys, bondage gear and hidden cameras in Diddy's home.

XXL has reached out to Marc Agnifilo for further comment.

Diddy Faces Life in Prison for Sex Crimes

Diddy is being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Last Tuesday (Sept. 17), the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unveiled the prison time the mogul faces if he's convicted on all of his charges.

One count of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Watch Diddy's lawyer speak about the baby oil the feds found during the raids at Diddy's houses below.

