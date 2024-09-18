Cassie Cheated on Diddy With Her Now-Husband, Attorney Claims – Report

Cassie was allegedly cheating on Diddy with her now-husband for years, according to Puff's attorney.

Cassie Cheated on Puff With Current Husband

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Inner City Press reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo had attempted to downplay Puff's abusive behavior while speaking to Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky in court. Agnifilo was hoping to persuade the judge to allow Diddy to be bailed out after he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

While speaking to the judge, Agnifilo admitted that his client wasn't a "perfect person" and said the "toxic relationships" he engaged in were often "mutual." He then focused on the viral 2016 footage of Cassie being beaten by Diddy in a Los Angeles hotel and added that Cassie had been cheating on Puff.

"Somehow this hotel footage found its way out," Agnifilo said according to Inner City Press. "I wonder how that happened. We didn't have it. The government had it. It got out, on a day Donald Trump didn't have any court proceedings. Mr. Combs saw it and issued an apology. He wanted to do it. Two people were in a hotel room. An issue that Mr. Combs had more than one girlfriend, OK?"

He continued by saying Cassie allegedly grew upset after looking through Diddy's phone. "Victim-1 was looking through his phone and saw that - then hit him in the head with a cellphone, and took his clothing," Agnifilo said. "So he comes out in a towel. These two people were in love. Victim-1 ended up marrying the trainer that Mr. Combs got for her. They had been cheating on each other for years. But now she had two kids with the trainer. Years later, she realized she had a good thing with Mr. Combs."

Cassie began publicly dating personal trainer Alex Fine in 2018 after having dated Puff for six years. By August of 2019, they were married, and currently have two daughters.

Diddy's attorney's statement ultimately did not end up swaying Judge Tarnofsky, who denied bail to Puff. Agnifilo attempted to appeal the decision in front of a second federal judge on Wednesday (Sept. 18). That judge denied the appeal and said Diddy must remain behind bars until his trial.

Diddy Faces Life in Prison for Sex Crimes

Diddy's arrest has consumed headlines everywhere since it transpired in New York City on Monday (Sept. 16). On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unveiled the prison time the mogul faces if he's convicted on all of his charges. One count of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

At Wednesday's hearing, Diddy's attorney asked the judge to consider transferring him to another jail facility in Essex County, New Jersey while he awaits trial. The judge asked the defense to file an issue on the question of location by Sept. 23.

XXL has reached out to Cassie's team for further comment.