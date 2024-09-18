Boosie BadAzz believes Diddy is in jail for doing what every other famous entertainer has done, with the exception being Puff was more freaky.

Boosie Reacts to Diddy Indictment

The recent news headlines have all been revolving around Diddy following his arrest and indictment for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution on Tuesday (Sept. 17). On Wednesday (Sept. 18), the always-vocal Boosie weighed in on the news via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE 'FLEW B**CHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES," the Louisiana rapper typed in the tweet below. "HE JUST FREAKIER WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX?"

Boosie went on to compare what Diddy is being accused of to anyone who flies a woman to a mutual location to have relations.

"IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS .N TRAFFICKING," he added. "YOU’RE A CELEBRITY YOU GOTTA FLY PU**Y N ,HOW ELSE U GOT GET THE PU**Y? YOURE NEVER N ONE PLACE WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS NI**A LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON' FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE #idisagree."

Diddy's Unsealed Indictment Reveals More Details

The unsealing of a shocking 14-page indictment that resulted in Diddy's arrest on Monday (Sept. 16), revealed much of the information alleged in the 10 lawsuits that the music mogul has been hit with since last November, including details of verbal, physical and sexual abuse against several women.

Authorities also revealed more details about Diddy's alleged drug-fueled sex parties, known as Freak Offs, where he would allegedly supply drugs and women for attendees to perform sex acts on. The indictment also includes items found during the raid on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March, where law enforcement "seized various Freak Off supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant," as well as multiple guns and video footage of the sex parties.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite offering up a $50 million bond package, he was denied pre-trial release and will remain behind bars until his case is tried in court. He faces life in prison if found guilty.

