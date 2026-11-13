Boosie BadAzz Slams Adam22 for Clowning Chrisean Rock’s Parenting, Adam Calls Boosie a Rat

Boosie BadAzz and Adam22 are going back and forth after Adam got punched by Chrisean Rock at a Wild 'N Out show.

On Friday (Nov. 13), Boosie slammed Adam22 for clowning Chrisean's parenting onstage at the Wild 'N Out Live: The Next Generation show in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday (Nov. 12). "WHAT MAKE HIM THINK HE CAN DO THAT 2 A BLACK WOMAN ON A STAGE FULL OF BLACK PEOPLE[!!] HE [GONNA] WATCH HIS MOUTH NEXT TIME," the Louisiana rapper wrote in all caps.

Boosie is referring to the viral video of Adam22 getting socked by Chrisean after he poked fun at the reality-TV star-turned-boxer at Nick Cannon's improv comedy show. According to the podcaster, the punch left him with a swollen jaw.

Nevertheless, Adam22 caught wind of Boosie's comment and fired back at the rapper. In an Instagram Reel, which can be viewed below, Adam alleged that Boosie snitched in his California gun case and argued he ought to be treated the same way as 6ix9ine.

Boosie's infamous gun case, which has since been resolved, has taken a wild turn. He's now suing two men for allegedly promising him a Presidential pardon for his gun case but come to find out they actually had no ties to the Trump administration. In his suit, Boosie claimed he paid lobbyists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman $600,000 after being promised a guaranteed pardon, with an agreement stating he would be refunded $300,000 if the pardon failed to materialize.

Since the pardon never materialized, Boosie wants his $300K. However, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl insist they never agreed to refund any portion of the retainer fee. Boosie's lawsuit was subsequently featured in a 60 Minutes segment highlighting pardon scams.

Check out Boosie BadAzz and Adam22 going at each other on social media below.

See Boosie BadAzz Slam Adam22 for Disrespecting Chrisean Rock and Adam's Response to Boosie

Watch Chrisean Rock Punch Adam22 at Wild 'N Out Improv Show

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