Diddy Will Sit in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Known for ‘Barbaric Conditions,’ Until Trial

Diddy will be housed in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. The jail is known for its "barbaric conditions."

Diddy Is Currently in Brooklyn Jail

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), TMZ reported that Diddy is being housed at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where other famous inmates have resided including R. Kelly and Fetty Wap. Puff was shipped off to MDC after he was denied bail on Tuesday following his indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky believed Puff could tamper with witnesses if let out of jail.

MDC is an especially notorious jail, too, as federal officials have cited "barbaric conditions" within the facility, according to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle. The jail reportedly stopped accepting inmates in early September due to rampant criticism of its facility. Federal Court Judge Gary Brown threatened to vacate the nine-month sentence of a 75-year-old convict if he had been sent to MDC, and was instead sent to a Massachusetts medical facility to serve his time. In his ruling, Judge Brown cited detailed episodes of violence that occurred at the jail, including two murders and a stabbing attack that lasted 37 seconds without intervention from jail staffers.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced yesterday that Diddy faces up to life in prison if convicted of racketeering conspiracy or sex trafficking. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters after Diddy's bail denial that he plans to appeal the motion in front of a different judge Wednesday afternoon. Puff has entered a plea of not guilty.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team and Metropolitan Detention Center for further comment.

Diddy Proposes $50 Million Bail Package

Diddy's bail denial came after his attorney had proposed a whopping $50 million bail package to try and secure the release of his client. The package included Diddy putting up his Miami home, valued at around $48 million, as well as his mother's home to help secure the money. The judge ultimately didn't go for it.

See Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center Where Diddy Is Jailed

The Metropolitan Detention Center, (MDC) in Brooklyn, a United States federal administrative detention facility is pictured on July 6, 2020 in New York City. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images loading...