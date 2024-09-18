Diddy Faces Life in Prison for Alleged Sex Crimes

Diddy could serve life in prison for the sex crimes against him.

Diddy Faces Maximum Sentence of Life in Prison

The news of Diddy's federal indictment this week has saturated headlines everywhere. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the prison time the disgraced rap mogul faces if convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, revealed Tuesday that each charge Diddy faces comes with a lengthy prison sentence if he's found guilty.

One count of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

From 2008 to the present day, Diddy, 54, is accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others, which led to a racketeering conspiracy. The indictment, which led to Diddy's arrest on Sept. 16, alleges he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Shocking details in the indictment include accounts of alleged freak offs, which were "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." The incidents allegedly occurred for years and lasted multiple days. Drug possession including cocaine and ketamine, as well as harassing victims and pressuring witnesses through bribery to stay silent and not cooperate with law enforcement are also mentioned in the court documents.

"As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," Williams said in a statement. "Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse—or if you know anything about his alleged crimes—we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over."

Homeland Security Investigations encourages other victims to come forward. "Today, we shatter any false notion of impunity as we uncover the defendant's alleged pattern of manipulation, exploitation, and outright abuse," HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker said in a statement. "Make no mistake: we are here today only because of the unwavering strength of victims and witnesses who have already endured unspeakable hardships. I commend them for their courage and urge anyone who believes they are a victim of sex trafficking to contact HSI by email at Sextrafficking_outreach@hsi.dhs.gov, or via our mobile tip-line: 1-877-4-HSITIP."

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite his attorney Marc Agnifilo proposing a $50 million bail package for the Bad Boy Records founder to be released from jail, Diddy's bail was denied by Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky. Agnifilo will appeal in court Wednesday (Sept. 18).

Judge Tarnofsky reportedly referred to Diddy's alleged drug abuse, anger issues and what he's allegedly done to control the outcome of the case for the basis of why he was staying in jail. "This is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," she reportedly said.

In addition, Tarnofsky pointed out trust was a factor. "Your lawyer asked us to trust you—[I don’t think] you can trust yourself," she said. The judge later added, "Your lawyer can't control you."

Diddy will be held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until trial.