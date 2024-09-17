Diddy Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking and Racketeering – Report

Diddy has entered a not-guilty plea in his sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case.

Diddy Enters Plea

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), ABC News reported that Diddy pleaded not guilty to three charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution. A journalist for the Inner City Press additionally reported that in a Manhattan courtroom, Puff was sitting at the defense table in a black shirt alongside his attorney Marc Agnifilo. Two U.S. Marshals were also reportedly standing behind Puff as he entered his plea to New York Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky.

"Victim-1 was forced to engage in sex acts... You are charged with knowingly transporting an individual to engage in prostitution. Counsel, have you received a copy?" Inner City Press reported the Judge said during the hearing, to which Agnifilo confirmed.

"Mr. Combs, how do you plead?" Judge Tarnofsky asked.

"Not guilty," Puff replied.

Diddy was previously taken into custody by federal authorities in New York City on Monday (Sept. 16). Puff was indicted by a grand jury on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution after a six-month-long investigation that included two raids on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions back in March.

Puff's attorney has filed a letter to the Southern District of New York asking for the release of his client. Agnifilo proposed a $50 million package in exchange for Puff's freedom, including that the mogul would be willing to put up his Miami home and his mother's home as collateral to help secure the bail money.

However, the Inner City Press reported that Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson was making a case for why Puff should remain behind bars.

"These crimes carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or death," Johnson reportedly said. "There is a risk of flight, and that the person will obstruct justice or attempt to intimidate a witness. This is a presumption case, based on sex trafficking."

Diddy's attorney argued that Puff had moved to New York prepared to turn himself in, and that his passport had been confiscated on April 1. For every domestic trip Diddy took, Agnifilo claimed the prosecution knew about it.

The arrangement Diddy offered was also reportedly co-signed by Diddy's mother, his sister, the mother of his oldest daughter, and his three sons.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for further comment.

Diddy's Attorney Promises to Fight for Puff's Freedom

Diddy's attorney spoke with multiple reporters outside a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, and said he'd "fight like hell" to secure Puff's release after being arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering. A 14-page indictment was unsealed this morning following Diddy's arrest last night.

"He's gonna plead not guilty obviously and he's gonna fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers," Agnifilo told journalists in part. "I expect a long battle for the good result for Mr. Combs. I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

Diddy was arrested on Monday night (Sept. 16) by Homeland Security at a midtown hotel where he was residing. In a separate statement to XXL, Agnifilo said he was "disappointed" by the prosecution of the mogul.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," the statement reads. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

"He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Additionally, Diddy was facing several sexual and physical abuse lawsuits that started with a suit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November of 2023.