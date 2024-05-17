Disturbing surveillance footage surfaces of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016.

On Friday (May 17), CNN obtained a horrifying video that appears to corroborate Cassie's recent allegations of abuse against her former boyfriend Diddy. In a series of surveillance clips timestamped March 5, 2016, Diddy is seen brutally assaulting Cassie as the singer appears to attempt to leave a hotel in Los Angeles.

As Cassie is seen walking briskly down a hallway with two bags in hand, Diddy appears running after her wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. When the compiled footage switches to another security camera near the hotel's elevators, Diddy violently snatches Cassie by the back of her neck and tosses her to the ground. He then proceeds to kick her multiple times. With Cassie on the ground, Combs gathers her belongings before relentlessly dragging her by the shirt.

The incident appears to line up with one of the allegations made in Cassie's November 2023 lawsuit where she claimed she endured years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Diddy during their decade-long relationship. In the suit, the former singer claimed that during one of Diddy's wild sex parties, known as "freak offs," in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel, an intoxicated Diddy gave her a black eye. After the rap mogul fell asleep, Cassie attempted to leave, but Diddy pursued her into the hallway and began to assault her. She went on to claim Puff paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.

Diddy settled the Cassie lawsuit a day after it was filed, while also claiming the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

Cassie's Attorney Releases Statement

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor has released the following statement in light of the new video. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," the statement reads. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Diddy Faces Multiple Lawsuits and Allegations

This is the latest strike to Diddy's reputation as he is also being sued by multiple people for claims including sexual and physical assault. Back in March, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security in connection to an alleged sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has vehemently denied the accusations and has yet to be charged.

XXL has reached out to Cassie's attorney and representatives of Diddy for statements on the matter.