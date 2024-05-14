Diddy Posts Cryptic Message Amid His Ongoing Legal Battle

Amid his ongoing legal battle involving multiple lawsuits, Diddy posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday (May 14), Diddy jumped on his Instagram account to post a message, possibly to give an update to his fans. In his post, which can be viewed below, the embattled hip-hop mogul shared a text image in Times Roman font stating, "Time tells the truth," against a paper backdrop. In the caption, Diddy typed, "LOVE" and added a black heart, shooting star, sparkles and high voltage sign emojis.

It's unclear what Diddy is trying to convey with his IG post. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder has maintained a relatively low profile while facing multiple lawsuits.

Diddy Wants One of the Sexual Assault Lawsuits Dismissed

Diddy's IG message comes after he filed court documents last Friday (May 10) asking a judge to dismiss Jane Doe's sexual assault lawsuit against him. Through his attorneys, the 54-year-old executive contends that the statute of limitations pertaining to the statute under which Jane Doe is suing has expired.

The anonymous lawsuit was filed in December of 2023. In the alleged victim's suit, she accuses Diddy and former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre, along with a third unidentified man, of raping her in 2003 at Daddy's House, which was Diddy's recording studio in Manhattan, when she was 17 years old.

The 14-page lawsuit also contains several photos of the woman and Diddy that were allegedly taken on the night of the alleged assault. Diddy has vehemently denied the allegations mentioned in the anonymous lawsuit.

Along with the previously mentioned legal case, Diddy is also facing lawsuits from three additional women and a producer named Rodney Jones (also known as Lil Rod). All of the alleged victims have made similar allegations of sexual misconduct, which Diddy has steadfastly denied.

