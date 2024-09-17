Diddy’s Attorney Proposes $50 Million Bail Package After Sex Trafficking Arrest

Diddy's lawyer is proposing a $50 million bail package for the embattled music mogul after he was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy's Lawyer Proposes Bail Plan

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo filed a letter to the Southern District of New York's Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, asking for the release of his client. He proposed a $50 million package in exchange for Puff's freedom, including that he'd be willing to put up his Miami home and his mother's home as collateral to help secure the bail money.

The bond is reportedly cosigned by Diddy's mother, his sister, the mother of his oldest daughter, and his three sons.

Diddy is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

