Diddy has been arrested by the Feds following a six-month investigation and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in a grand jury indictment.

Diddy Indicted on Serious Charges

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the details of Diddy's grand jury indictment were unsealed by the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The 14-page indictment, which has been obtained by XXL, includes several damning charges against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment accuses Diddy, born Sean Combs, of engaging "in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals. The abuse was at times verbal, emotional, physical and sexual. As part of the pattern of abuse, the 54-year-old rapper manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male sex workers. At times, Combs and others acting at his direction, made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to his location."

He is also accused of assaulting women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at and kicking them on numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years.

The indictment also includes items found during the raid on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March. "Law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant," the indictment details.

Authorities reportedly also confiscated firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers as well as drum magazines.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, spoke with reporters outside a New York courtroom this morning. Agnifilo plans to "fight like hell" for the music mogul's release.

"I spent the evening with [Diddy]," Agnifilo revealed. "His spirits are good, he's confident. He's dealing with this head-on like he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty, he's innocent of these charges."

Agnifilo says his client was expecting the charges following the raids in March. "This is what we've been expecting since the search in March," the attorney shared. "He's going to plead not guilty, obviously, and he's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might."

Diddy should be released, according to Agnifilo. "I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released," he said.

The hip-hop businessman is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Diddy Arrested Following Investigation

Diddy was taken into custody in New York City on Monday (Sept. 16), after being indicted by a grand jury following a lengthy investigation.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has provided the following statement to XXL concerning Puff's arrest on Monday.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," the statement reads. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Prior to the indictment, Diddy had been hit with a total of 10 sexual and physical abuse lawsuits since November of 2023, which seemed to be the catalyst for criminal charges. In March, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security. In May, video surfaced of the disgraced media mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

