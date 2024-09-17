50 Cent Makes Joke About 1,000 Bottles of Lube Seized in Diddy Raid

50 Cent has jokes for Diddy after authorities revealed they discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during the raids on the rapper's homes back in March.

Diddy has been a trending topic since his arrest on Monday (Sept. 17), and the subsequent unsealing of a 14-page indictment revealing Puff has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Of course, Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent had to chime in. Fif joked Puff in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He shared a photo that shows Curtis with actress Drew Barrymore. The G-Unit boss captioned the pic, "Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house."

50 Cent's joke comes after authorities revealed Diddy had a cache of 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil when they raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles back in March.

Much of the shocking indictment revolves around allegations of Diddy hosting drug-fueled sex parties known as Freak Offs where he allegedly provided narcotics and coordinated for women to be flown in for sex acts. In the recently unsealed indictment, authorities revealed they seized, "various Freak Off supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant." Video footage of the Freak Offs was also reportedly confiscated as well as three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers.

Diddy Pleads Not Guilty, Denied Bail After Arrest

Diddy is facing an uphill legal battle after being officially indicted by U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday (Sept. 17). He appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. However, despite offering up a $50 million bail package, he was denied a pre-trial release.

