Diddy’s Attorney Says He Will ‘Fight Like Hell’ for the Music Mogul’s Release

Diddy's attorney will "fight like hell" to make sure the music mogul gets released after being arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York City last night.

Diddy's Attorney Says He'll Fight to Get Him Released

On Tuesday morning (Sept. 17), Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, quickly spoke with multiple news outlets outside a Manhattan courthouse in New York. Agnifilo stopped to talk with reporters as news broke that Diddy was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. A 14-page indictment was unsealed this morning following Diddy's arrest last night.

Agnifilo claimed Puff had been set to turn himself in and was cooperating with authorities. The attorney insisted that he'd fight hard to get the embattled music mogul out from behind bars.

"We knew this was coming," Agnifilo said. "He moved to New York as I think some of you guys know. We brought him to New York two weeks ago because we knew this day was gonna come and it's here...It's not planned by us. He came here to surrender at a time agreeable to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and then they arrested him last night. I spent the evening with him...His spirits are good, he's confident, he's dealing with this head-on the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life and he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges."

The attorney continued on by saying he knew what the charges were and said Puff was fully prepared to fight back.

"He's gonna plead not guilty obviously and he's gonna fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers," Agnifilo said. "I expect a long battle for the good result for Mr. Combs. I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

Diddy was reportedly arrested on Monday (Sept. 16) by Homeland Security. Puff was apprehended at a midtown hotel where he was staying. He was then taken to the FBI field office in Manhattan. In a separate statement to XXL, Agnifilo said he was disappointed by the "unjust prosecution" of his client.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," the statement reads. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

"He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Diddy is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking and Racketeering

The 14-page indictment, obtained by XXL, includes dozens of disturbing allegations against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. The most serious charges include racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the documents, Diddy allegedly engaged, "in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals. The abuse was at times verbal, emotional, physical and sexual. As part of the pattern of abuse, Combs manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male sex workers. At times, Combs and others acting at his direction, made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to his location."

Diddy had previously been facing 10 sexual and physical abuse lawsuits since November of 2023.

Watch Diddy's attorney speak below.

Watch Diddy's Attorney Say He Will 'Fight Like Hell' for the Music Mogul's Release