The Most Shocking Allegations From Dawn Richard’s Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy

The lawsuits against Diddy continue to mount as the latest allegations come from former Danity Kane and Diddy - Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard. She accuses the disgraced rap mogul of a bevy of crimes including sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, hostile work environment, forced labor, human trafficking, sex trafficking under 18, battery/sexual battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress and more. The 55-page lawsuit, filed on Sept. 10, includes several scandalous claims, which are similar to other allegations levied against the music exec in previous suits. Take a look the most shocking allegations below.

Details of Dawn Richard's Lawsuit

In 2005, Dawn claimed she witnessed Kim Porter, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, leaving the mogul's recording studio in tears with bruises on her face after she apparently been assaulted by Diddy. She had a lacerated lip.

Dawn claims she and her bandmates were deprived of food and sleep during the filming of Making The Band seasons 3 and 4. When they requested either, Diddy would allegedly respond by telling them, "You bitches don't want this" or "I'm paying you b**ches to work." The group was forced to rehearse for 36 to 48-hour periods without rest.

According to the singer, Diddy insisted on holding meetings while wearing only underwear at times. During one such meeting at Diddy's home in 2008, Dawn urged Diddy to put clothes on, to which he allegedly responded, "This is my f**king house."

In 2009, Dawn claims she witnessed Diddy push Cassie up against a wall and choke her at his home while "looking high on drugs." He also allegedly threw a "scalding hot pan of eggs" at Cassie and dragged her up a flight of steps.

The following day, Dawn alleges she was called back to Diddy's home and presented with flowers by the mogul, who tried to downplay the incident. He warned her: "If you say anything there will be consequences" and "People end up missing."

In November of 2009, Dawn claims she and her Diddy - Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper attended a Diddy afterparty in New York where "copious amounts of illegal drugs were being consumed." Diddy had women who looked underage transported to the party. Dawn said in the suit that many of the girls "appeared lethargic or passed out" while Diddy and attendees performed sexual acts on them. Diddy allegedly told attendees "This is a buffet, enjoy yourselves. This is what we do. This is how we party."

In 2010, she alleges Diddy threatened her for urging Cassie to leave him because of the domestic violence by telling her, "Don't tell my b**ch what she need to be doing," "I end artists" and "You could be missing."

Around the same time, Dawn claims she was present at a dinner meeting where Diddy punched Cassie in the stomach in front of Usher, Jimmy Iovine and Ne-Yo.

In 2010, she was hospitalized with joint pain due to overuse, sprains, tendonitis and infection, anemia and a low white blood cell count. After presenting Diddy with the medical diagnosis, he ordered her to report to the studio the next day for a multi-day recording session.

On multiple occasions between 2009 and 2011, Dawn claims Diddy touched her breasts inappropriately while she was changing clothes. He also allegedly smacked her butt on several occasions.

Around December of 2010, Dawn claims Diddy offered to buy her a boob job for Christmas and cupped her breast without permission during the conversation.

Around the same time, Dawn alleges Diddy had his bodyguard lock her in a car outside a recording studio after he almost struck her during an argument. She was only released after her father drove from Baltimore to New York to confront Diddy, who Dawn claims told her father, "Think about your family" when the father claimed he would go to the police about the incident.

Dawn alleges Diddy owes her $3.3 million in unpaid salary and royalties for the two Danity Kane albums released on Bad Boy Entertainment: Danity Kane and Welcome to the Dollhouse. The amount includes $1.8 million for unpaid wages for touring on over 100 dates.

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff has released the following statement to XXL in response to Dawn Richard's lawsuit:

"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day—conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."

Diddy Faces 10 Lawsuits and Federal Investigation

In the last 11 months, Diddy has been sued 10 times by men and women who claim Puff committed crimes of sexual abuse and physical assault against them in the past. Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie was the first to come forward. Her suit was settled the day after it was filed. However, several more people have sued the music mogul for similar claims.

Diddy is also reportedly the subject of a sex trafficking investigation, which included his homes in Miami and Los Angeles being raided by federal agents back in March.