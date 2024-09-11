Singer Dawn Richard Accuses Diddy of Sexual Abuse and Claims She Saw Him Beat Cassie in New Lawsuit – Report

Singer Dawn Richard is reportedly accusing Diddy of sexual, physical and verbal abuse and claims she saw him beat Cassie in a new lawsuit filed against the mogul.

Dawn Richard Files Suit Against Diddy for Abuse

On Wednesday (Sep. 11), TMZ reported that Dawn Richard filed suit against Diddy. She accused him of sexual, physical and verbal abuse. Richard claimed that during her time signed to Bad Boy Records from 2004 to 2011, she was subjected to relentless violence and abuse. Richard first met Puff during her time as a contestant on his MTV reality show Making The Band in 2004, and claimed even during the audition process that Puff was vicious towards female contestants.

The singer said that Puff often called her fellow contestants "fat," "ugly," "bi**hes" and "h*es," and that he particularly hated Richard because of her eagerness to work with the Bad Boy founder.

The singer claims that she was subjected to brutal 48-hour rehearsal stretches with no sleep, which caused her to lose a lot of weight and suffer from dehydration. She also claims that Puff once came into her dressing room while she was naked and fondled her breasts and butt. Additionally, Richard said she once went to Puff's Miami mansion and that he greeted her at the door wearing only underwear. When she asked him to put clothes on he allegedly replied, "This is my f**king house!"

Aside from her own alleged abuse, Richard also claimed that she witnessed Diddy assault Cassie and his late girlfriend Kim Porter. The singer said in 2005 she witnessed Porter crying as she left a music studio with her face bruised and beaten. In 2009, Richard then met Cassie, and claims she saw Diddy on drugs as he threw her against a wall, choked her and dragged her up a flight of stairs in his Los Angeles home. Diddy also once reportedly threw a pan of eggs at Cassie before scolding her.

"I’ve been asking you for my sh*t," he allegedly yelled at her. "I can’t stand you, b**ch. You never do it right!"

Richard claims that she and her fellow Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate Kaleena Harper met with Cassie and told her to leave Puff. The mogul found out and confronted the two women for getting involved in his relationship.

"Y’all bi**hes don’t get in my relationship," he allegedly said, adding, “Don’t tell my b**ch what she need to be doing … Just make money and shut the f**k up … I end artists … I shelve careers … You could be missing … You b**hes want to die today?"

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for further comment.

Diddy's Legal Woes Continue

Dawn Richard's allegations come as Diddy's legal woes continue to worsen. The mogul most recently filed to have Rodney Jones’ lawsuit dismissed, who also accused Puff of assault and mistreatment. Puff's lawyers claimed Jones is attempting to pressure their client into a big settlement. Jones told Rolling Stone in an interview in August he feels he's being "punished" for "standing up for justice."

Additionally, Diddy is already losing some of his legal battles. On Tuesday (Sept. 10), local news outlet Detroit Metro Times reported that Diddy was ordered to pay $100 million to a Michigan inmate named Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith. The man accuses Puff of drugging and raping him at a 1997 party in Detroit. Puff never showed up for a hearing, so the judgment was handed down in default. Diddy's team denies Cardello-Smith's claims and will appeal the ruling.

