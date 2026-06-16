Diddy’s Time Behind Bars Shortened Again, New Release Set as He Eyes Freedom in 2028

Diddy's release date has been shortened once again, making for the second occurrence of time being shaved off his sentence.

On Tuesday (June 16), XXL confirmed that the disgraced rap mogul will now be released from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix on Feb. 23, 2028.

Originally sentenced to a 50-month federal prison stint after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last July, Diddy's release date was set for June 4, 2028. In March, however, 40 days were removed from the sentence, moving his date up to April 25, 2028.

While a reason for the latest date change was not given as they do "not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans," the Federal Bureau of Prisons told USA Today there are a myriad of reasons why one could see their sentence shortened. This includes "good conduct time, time credits from approved programs and activities and credit for time served before sentencing."

Despite the news, Diddy still faces dozens of civil suits over alleged sexual misconduct, with a new one filed as recently as earlier this month. On June 9, a former child actor filed an anonymous lawsuit against Puff for allegedly performing oral sex on him as a minor.

John Doe claims he met the Bad Boy mogul at a Hollywood networking event in 2007, who then invited the then-minor to "speak privately." Doe says Diddy then allegedly started rubbing on his body before performing oral sex on him.

Diddy's team denies the allegations.

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