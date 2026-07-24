Diddy Gets Into Fight in Prison, Placed in Solitary Confinement – Report

Diddy reportedly got into a fight in prison and was placed in solitary confinement as a result.

On Friday (July 24), TMZ broke the news that Puff was involved in an altercation this week at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, where he is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution related charges. According to the celebrity news site, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder ran the fade with another inmate after the inmate dissed Diddy. Sources say the music exec "held his own" during the brief squabble before corrections officers arrived and broke things up.

Puff was reportedly placed in the hole for the infraction. It is unclear if he has been released back to the general population. It is also unclear if this incident will affect his release date, which is currently set for Feb. 8, 2028.

A rep for Fort Dix tells XXL, "The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not disclose disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's camp for comment. No word back as of press time.

In other Diddy-related news, the imprisoned record label owner recently sold one of his Star Island homes in Miami for $55 million. The South Florida pad was purchased by JFStar LLC, a company based in Newport News, Va. Diddy still owns the home directly next door, which was raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security in March of 2024 during a sex trafficking investigation.

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