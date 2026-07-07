New Diddy Video Shows the Former Rap Mogul on His Daily Walk at Fort Dix Prison

A new Diddy video features the former rap mogul on his daily walk at the Fort Dix federal prison.

It looks like Diddy is staying active while locked up in federal prison. On Tuesday (July 7), TMZ posted a brief video of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder walking the prison grounds inside FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, Diddy, who appears to have a heavily-built physique and a full-on grey beard, is casually taking a stroll. The disgraced rap mogul is also wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, a matching cap, and black-and-white Nike sneakers.

According to the media website, a source told them that Diddy maintains a daily routine of afternoon walks — weather permitting — where he circles the prison yard for two hours between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The 56-year-old executive reportedly rocks his cap everyday, listens to music on his tablet, and has secured a job assignment in the facility's chapel.

Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last July. Diddy's release date was set for June 4, 2028. In March, however, 40 days were removed from the sentence, moving his date up to April 25, 2028.

Diddy still faces numerous civil lawsuits involving claims of sexual misconduct. Last month, a new lawsuit emerged as a former child actor filed an anonymous suit on June 9, alleging that the music veteran engaged in sexual acts with him while he was still a minor.

John Doe claims he met Diddy at a Hollywood networking event in 2007, who then invited the then-minor to "speak privately." Doe says Diddy then allegedly started rubbing on his body before performing oral sex on him.

Diddy's team denies the allegations.

Check out the new clip of Diddy below.

See Diddy Captured on Video on His Daily Walk at FCI Fort Dix Prison

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