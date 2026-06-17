50 Cent Keeps His Trolling Going With Back-to-Back Shots at Floyd Mayweather for Passing Bad Check and Diddy’s New Release Date

50 Cent is up to his trolling ways once again, going for back-to-back shots at Diddy and Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Instagram this week.

On Tuesday (June 16), Fif shared his thoughts on the latest headlines surrounding two of his rivals.

As previously reported, Diddy's prison sentence has been shortened for a second time, making for a new release date of Feb. 23, 2028.

Sharing a screenshot of the news to his feed, 50 made a joke about the Bad Boy mogul's now-infamous parties, writing, "Diddy coming homes soon he short now, you know he gonna have the craziest party ever! LOL who going? You going!"

As for his former friend Mayweather, the boxing superstar was recently hit with two felony charges for allegedly passing a bad check.

"Damn Champ WTF is up if you need some money just call me," 50 wrote sarcastically. "We could have kept this shit from getting so messy. Now the Feds looking for you, love you bro I’m not mad at you no more call me."

The charges came down on Mayweather in Nevada earlier this week, as he's accused of writing a bad $200,000 check to buy a luxury watch in late 2024. Prosecutors claim he knowingly issued the check despite insufficient funds. His team has not publicly responded to the allegations.

You can view both of 50's posts below.

Check Out 50 Cent's Shots at Diddy and Mayweather

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent trolling Diddy.

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent trolliing.

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