Former Diddy-Dirty Money Singer Kalenna Harper Denies Witnessing Any Abuse From Diddy After Being Mentioned in Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit

Former Diddy-Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper released a statement denying she ever witnessed any abuse from Diddy after being mentioned in Dawn Richard's lawsuit.

On Friday (Sept. 13), former Diddy-Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper released a statement via her Instagram Story denying she ever witnessed Diddy abusing his ex-girlfriend of 10 years, Cassie Ventura, as mentioned in fellow Diddy-Dirty Money member Dawn Richard's lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Harper was mentioned 33 times in Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against Diddy, whom she accused of sexual, physical and verbal abuse.

"While fully respect Dawn's right to recount her experiences, [I] want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved," Harper wrote in her statement below.

"It's important to understand that while I was present in some of the same professional settings mentioned, many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth," she continued.

"Tony and I have always conducted ourselves with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. We were not involved in, nor were we aware of, any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful," she added. "As this matter is now part of an ongoing legal process, I will refrain from discussing any specific details further."

"My focus continues to be on my family, my music, and my work, which I will pursue with the same dedication and positivity that have always guided me. I trust that the legal system will handle this case with the fairness and thoroughness it requires, and I support any process that seeks to uncover the truth," Harper concluded in her statement.

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of sexual, physical, and verbal abuse during her time signed to Bad Boy Records. In court documents obtained by XXL, Richard alleged that she was subjected to relentless violence and abuse at the hands of Diddy during her tenure in Danity Kane and as a member of Diddy-Dirty Money with Kalenna Harper.

Among the shocking allegations in Richard's suit include her claim that Diddy deprived her and her bandmates (Danity Kane) of food and sleep during the filming of Making The Band seasons 3 and 4.

Richard also claimed that in 2009 she witnessed Diddy push Cassie up against a wall and choke her at his home while "looking high on drugs." He also allegedly threw a "scalding hot pan of eggs" at Cassie and dragged her up a flight of steps.

Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff issued the following statement to XXL when reached for comment.

"Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," she wrote. "If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."

See Kalenna Harper's statement regarding the allegations on Dawn Richard's lawsuit against Diddy below.

Kalenna Harper's statement on Instagram Story.