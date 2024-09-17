Diddy Denied Bail, Will Remain in Jail Until Trial – Report

Diddy has reportedly been denied bail after he was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy Denied Bail in Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Case

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), multiple outlets including Rolling Stone and CNN reported that U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky refused to grant bail to Diddy while he awaits his trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Puff will remain in a New York City jail until said trial.

His attorney Marc Agnifilo had previously filed a letter to the Southern District of New York asking for the release of his client earlier on Tuesday. Agnifilo proposed a $50 million package in exchange for Puff's freedom. The package included that the mogul put up his Miami home and his mother's home as collateral to help secure the bail money.

However, Judge Tarnofsky didn't agree to the conditions because "this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," CNN reported her saying. Judge Tarnofsky said there was no way to guarantee Puff would appear in court again if he was released. Diddy reportedly didn't react when Judge Tarnofsky denied him bail. He took a sip out of a water bottle before being led out of the courtroom.

Marc Agnifilo stepped outside the Manhattan courtroom to speak with reporters and said he fully plans to appeal the ruling in front of a different judge on Wednesday (Sept. 18).

"We have a bail hearing scheduled tomorrow for 3:30 [p.m.] in front of Judge Carter, the district judge assigned to this case," Agnifilo said in the video below. "I think that we made points we've been wanting to make. I think it came out that Mr. Combs is a fighter. He's gonna fight this to the end, he's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He's not afraid, he's not afraid of the charges. There's nothing the government said in the presentation today that changes anyone's mind about anything. He's been looking forward to this day. He's been looking forward to clearing his name, and he's gonna clear his name...He didn't do these things."

Diddy had previously entered a plea of not guilty for the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering against him.

Diddy Arrested and Taken Into Custody

Diddy was taken into custody by federal authorities in New York City on Monday (Sept. 16). He was indicted by a grand jury on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation to engage in prostitution after a six-month-long investigation that included two raids on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions back in March.

Diddy's attorney spoke with reporters outside a Manhattan courtroom on today before the indictment was unsealed and said he'd "fight like hell" to secure Puff's release.

Watch Diddy's attorney speak with reporters below.

Watch Diddy's Attorney Speak With Reporters After Puff's Bail Is Denied