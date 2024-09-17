U.S. Attorney Seeks Pre-Trial Detention for Diddy

Authorities are seeking to keep Diddy behind bars on pre-trial detention following his arrest and indictment on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

U.S. Attorney's Office Seeks Pre-Trial Detention

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, hosted a press conference to announce the unsealed 14-page indictment charging Diddy with multiple felonies including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. During the press conference, Williams went into detail about Diddy's alleged crimes and also noted they would be seeking to hold the disgraced music mogul without bond.

"We will be seeking detention," Williams told the assembled press around the 20:34 timestamp of the video below. "We have filed a letter laying out our reasoning for seeking pre-trial detention. I'm going to be able to expand on what's in the letter. All of the reasoning contains the law as well. There is a presumption of detention in a case like this. We think that's warranted."

Diddy is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Diddy's Attorney Offers Bail Package

On Tuesday afternoon, a day after Diddy was arrested following a shocking grand jury indictment in New York City, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, filed a motion that would allow Puff to forgo pre-trial detention if accepted. The package includes a $50 million bond cosigned by Diddy, "his mother, his sister, the mother of his oldest daughter and his three adult sons."

Diddy is putting up his Miami home, which is valued at $48 million, as well as his mother's home. He will also agree to be monitored by GPS and only attend court appearances and medical visits.

See U.S. Attorney Damian Williams' press conference and Diddy's bail proposal below.

Watch the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Press Conference

See Diddy's Attorney's Bail Proposal