Video of Diddy Being Arrested in a Hotel Lobby Surfaces

Video of Diddy being arrested in New York earlier this week for racketeering and sex crimes charges has surfaced.

Footage of Diddy's Arrest Surfaces

On Friday (Sept. 20), TMZ obtained video of federal agents taking Diddy into custody in the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan, on Monday afternoon (Sept. 16). In the video, which can be seen below, Diddy walks into the hotel with an entourage that appears to include his son King Combs. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is then approached by multiple men who grab him by the arms. Diddy complies and they handcuff him off-camera and march him out of the hotel.

Diddy was taken to the FBI Field Office in Manhattan where he was booked on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to Puff's attorney, Diddy was aware of the pending indictment and had come to New York to turn himself in, which he had planned on doing on Tuesday (Sept. 17). However, he was arrested before he could do so.

Diddy Pleads Not Guilty, Must Remain in Jail Until Trial

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Diddy pleaded not guilty to the shocking three-count indictment, which accuses the music mogul of being the spearhead of a large-scale sex trafficking scandal. Despite putting up a $50 million bail package, Diddy was denied pre-trial release twice. He must remain in jail until his trial where he will face life in prison if found guilty on all charges.

Check out the footage of Diddy being arrested below.

Watch Diddy Being Taken Into Custody by Federal Agents in New York