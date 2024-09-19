So What Went Down at a Diddy Freak Off Party?

The phrase "freak off" is mentioned 27 times in Diddy's shocking 14-page indictment accusing the music mogul of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The government's indictment, unsealed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday (Sept. 17), paints the disgraced media mogul as a drug addict and sexual deviant who hosted wild, narcotic-fueled sex parties dubbed freak offs. But what exactly was going down at these parties?

Freak Off Parties Detailed in Diddy's Indictment

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder has long been known for his famous white parties, which he hosted from 2004 to 2009 in The Hamptons, N.Y. and were attended by a who's who of A-list celebrities. Even Rev. Al Sharpton partook in the festivities. However, according to the indictment, Diddy began regularly hosting a new type of party the same year his white parties ceased. The indictment, which dates back to 2009, claims Diddy, born Sean Combs, "used force, threats of force or coercion," to make victims engage in prolonged sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Diddy stamped freak offs.

"In arranging these freak offs, Combs with the assistance of members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, transported, and caused to be transported, commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally," the indictment reads.

These events were said to last multiple days and involve multiple sex workers.

During freak offs, Combs allegedly distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims including ketamine, ecstasy and gamma hydroxybutyrate in order to "keep the victims obedient and compliant," the indictment reads.

Diddy allegedly participated in the events and pleasured himself while watching. "Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept video he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial workers," the court filing continues. "After freak offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical excursion and drug use."

Diddy's staff would reportedly facilitate the events that were at times held at hotels and stocked with "controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting."

Hidden Cameras

Some of the illegal sex marathons allegedly occurred at Diddy's residence. One of the Department of Homeland Security agents who helped raid Diddy's home in Miami in March, recently told the New York Post that Diddy had sex rooms full of sex toys and bondage gear. The rooms were also allegedly laced with hidden cameras.

"So if you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn’t have known about," the agent said. Diddy was said to use these recordings to blackmail victims into participating again.

This same source compared Diddy to Jeffery Epstein, the billionaire pedophile who hanged himself in prison in 2019.

Lubrication Is Key?

The indictment goes on to corroborate the freak off allegations with the announcement that law enforcement seized "freak off supplies" during the raids on Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles back in March. These supplies included "narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant," the indictment details.

It's unclear what the abundance of baby oil was used for. However, baby oil is not recommended for use as a lubricant in sexual activity as it can increase the risk of vaginal infection and deteriorate condoms.

What's Next for Diddy?

The party's over for Diddy, for now. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges but will remain in jail after being denied pretrial release. Diddy is facing life in prison if he is convicted on all three charges.

