Sex Toys, Bondage Gear and Hidden Cameras Found in Diddy’s Miami Home Raid – Report

Sex toys, bondage gear and hidden cameras were allegedly found in Diddy's Miami home when police raided the mansion earlier this year.

Homeland Security Agent Describes Diddy's Mansion Search

A big part of the federal investigation against Diddy revolves around what was found when his homes in Maimi and Los Angeles were raided back in March. On Wednesday (Sept. 18), the New York Post published a report with details of the raid from an agent who participated in the Miami search and seizure. According to the agent, the disgraced music mogul had rooms loaded with sex toys, bondage gear, lingerie and hidden cameras. He allegedly used these cameras to record drug-fueled sex marathons, which Diddy reportedly dubbded freak offs.

"So if you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn’t have known about." the source told NYP.

"He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house," the source said. "He didn’t have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was."

Diddy's indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday (Sept. 17), by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, charges Puff with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy is accused in part of hosting drug-fueled sex parties where some victims were made to participate either through coercion, force or fear.

During the raid in March, "law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant," the indictment details. They also discovered videos of the freak offs.

XXL has reached out to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York for comment.

Diddy Faces Life in Prison

Diddy's legal issues came to a head on Monday (Sept. 16), when he was arrested. The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to the charges but will remain behind bars until his trial. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

