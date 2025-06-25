Closing Arguments, Deliberations and an Explosive Verdict – Here’s What’s Next in the Diddy Trial

The Sean "Diddy" Combs sex crimes case is close to coming to a climactic conclusion following seven weeks of trial. Here's what to expect in the coming days.

Prosecution Rests Case in Diddy Trial

After presenting 34 witnesses and mounds of graphic testimony from Cassie Ventura, anonymous witness, Jane, Kid Cudi, singer Dawn Richard and others, the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday (June 24). After 20 minutes with the floor, Diddy's defense team also rested its case. Curiously, they did not call any witnesses to the stand to defend the embattled music mogul.

Diddy Chooses Not to Testify

On Tuesday, Diddy exercised his right not to testify in the trial. "That is my decision, your honor," he told Judge Arun Subramanian, adding that he did not make the decision lightly and discussed the choice thoroughly with his legal team before deciding to opt out. Jurors are told that Diddy not testifying is not to sway their decision of innocence or guilt.

Prosecutors Drop Charges to "Streamline" Jury Instructions

On Tuesday, the prosecution announced they were dropping charges in order to "streamline" the directions for the jury.

"Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, attempted arson under California law, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking," the filing reads. "The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary."

These are underlying crimes in the racketeering conspiracy charge. In lieu of the dropped claims, the prosecution will emphasize other alleged crimes duing closing arguments, including sex trafficking and forced labor.

Closing Arguments Set to Begin in Diddy Trial

Both sides are expected to deliver closing arguments on Thursday (June 26). The prosecution and defense will be given the opportunity to lay out their case on a macro level to the jury one last time before the group of 12 people decides Puff's fate. According to Deadline, the court will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on those closing argument days.

When Will the Diddy Trial Be Over?

The jury could start deliberating as early as Thursday afternoon. Judge Subramanian has promised to have the trial concluded before the July 4 holiday. That would give jurors five days to make their decision, if it takes that long.

What Is Diddy Facing?

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The government is accusing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of forcing women to engage in drug-fueled sex marathons and using his company to cover up the crimes through bribery and violence. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Former Bad Boy rapper G. Dep was on hand at the trial on Tuesday. He spoke with TMZ about supporting and not judging his former label boss.

Check out G. Dep speaking on supporting Diddy outside the Diddy trial below.

Watch G. Dep Speak Outside the Diddy Trial