Drugs, Guns and Lots of Lube – Shocking New Photos From Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Raid Surface

Prosecutors in the Diddy trial entered photos into evidence showing items like guns, drugs and lots of lube that were confiscated from the raid on the music mogul's Los Angeles home last March.

Evidence Photos From Diddy Raid Released

On June 21, the Diddy sex crimes trial continued in New York federal court. During the hearing, the government enterered several photos into evidence of items that federal agents discovered while executing a search warrant on Puff's L.A. digs on March 25, 2024.

What Items Were Shown?

The pictures that were entered into evidence, which can be seen below, show multiple handguns, high-powered rifles, ammunition and a bulletproof vest. Dozens of baggies containing a white powder that later tested for Ketamine were also discovered, as well as bags with a brown substance that authorities say turned out to be MDMA. There were also several boxes of lube and baby oil. In total, 200 bottles of baby oil and 900 bottles of Astroglide sex lube were seized.

Agent Testifies About Raid

The evidence was initially shown during the trial on June 13, which also featured testimony from Special Agent Andre LaMon, who was part of the team that ransacked Diddy's L.A. pad. He gave details on where all the items were found.

The Diddy Trial Continues

Diddy is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Authorities say he used fear, force, drugs and blackmail to get women to participate in drug-fueled threesomes. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case this week. Closing arguments could come this week as well.

Check out items confiscated during the raid on Diddy's Los Angeles home below.

See Photo Evidence From Raid on Diddy's Los Angeles Home Entered Into Evidence