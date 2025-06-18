AI Lets You Watch the Diddy Trial Now – Yes, Even His Koala Look

The use of artificial intelligence technology is slowly bleeding into all aspects of life and the Diddy trial is the latest thing to get the AI treatment.

Diddy Trial Goes AI

On Tuesday (June 17), Law&Crime Network released the first of a what will be a series of AI-generated recreations of the ongoing Diddy sex crimes trial. The video, which can be seen below, was produced from mystery witness Jane's testimony from June 5 using AI-generated visuals based on real court transcripts from the Puffy trial.

What's Shown in the AI Version of the Diddy Trial?

The AI reproduction shows almost exactly what is going on during the trial. The video below shows an AI version of Assistant United States Attorney, Maurene Comey, questioning Jane about her relationship with Diddy. Voice acting is done by Sierra Gillespie and Bobby Szoke. An AI version of Diddy is also shown in the recreation. It, too, is also giving off koala bear vibes. Jane's face is not shown in the AI version, in a further attempt to keep her anonymous.

According to Law&Crime, "All of the audio and visuals were recreated using AI to simulate the trial proceedings in the courtroom. Precise body movements, expressions, hand movements, and vocal intonations have been presented by AI, but do not exactly mirror what physical movements transpired in the courtroom."

Why Is the Diddy Trial Being Turned Into AI?

Cameras are barred from filming federal court cases, which means there has been no actual footage of the Diddy hearing. This new use of AI technology gives the public a chance to go inside the courtroom, sort of, in what has been one of the most publicized court cases in recent memory. This can be both beneficial and detrimental. On one hand, it gives an unprecedented view of federal court cases, which had previously only been taken in by the public via court transcripts, courtroom sketches and reporting.

But is this use of AI a good thing? As noted by Law&Crime, some liberties have been taken by AI in order to get the full audio/visual experience. So, viewers could be getting a somewhat tainted version of true events. Ultimately, Diddy's innocence or guilt will be determined by the jury. So this is just another way to feed public interest. Don't be surprised if this becomes the norm for federal court cases.

Check out Law&Crime Network's AI-generated Diddy trial below.

Watch Jane's Testimony From June 5 in the Diddy Trial Generated by AI