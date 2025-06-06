Bad Boy for Life But Not a Koala – Diddy Roasts Courtroom Sketches of Himself Looking Like a Marsupial

Diddy is not happy with how he's being drawn in the courtroom during his sex crimes trial.

Diddy Roasts His Courtroom Sketches, Says He Looks Like a Koala

During his sex crimes trial in New York City on Thursday (June 5), Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly made an unusual request to a courtroom sketch artist concerning how he's being depicted in her drawings.

During the Diddy trial, artist Jane Rosenberg, who has been sketching the court proceedings for Reuters, said the disgraced rap mogul turned to her and requested that she draw him more gently.

"Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear," Rosenberg told the news website.

During the trial, Diddy has appeared with graying hair, a goatee and has been seen donning sweaters. There's no word if Jane Rosenberg plans to soften the Bad Boy founder's look in her illustrations. However, some of her sketch work from Diddy's trial can be seen at the bottom of this post.

Diddy Almost Gets Kicked Out of the Courtroom

Also on Thursday, Diddy almost got kicked out of the courtroom after the judge spotted him looking too hard at jurors.

Law&Crime Network reported that Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Diddy for looking at the jurors and nodding vigorously.

Judge Subramanian told Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo: "This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like or other measures, including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?"

Agnifilo responded, "Yes."

Law&Crime's reporter Elizabeth Millner noted that she had observed Diddy's odd behavior in the courtroom since the start of the trial and was surprised that the judge was now issuing a warning to him.

Diddy is on trial for sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, which includes bribery and obstruction of justice. If found guilty, the 55-year-old music mogul could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Peep Jane Rosenberg's Diddy courtroom sketches below.

