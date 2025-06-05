Diddy Almost Kicked Out of Court for Nodding Vigorously and Looking at Jurors

Diddy was almost removed from the courtroom during his trial after a judge admonished the disgraced rap mogul for vigorously nodding and looking at the jurors.

Diddy Almost Got Kicked Out of Court for Looking at Jurors

According to Law&Crime Network's video recap of day 17 in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex crimes trial, which aired on Thursday (June 5) on YouTube, judge Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded the Bad Boy Records founder for looking at the jurors and nodding vigorously.

Judge Subramanian told Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo: "This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like or other measures, including barring your client [Diddy] from the courtroom. Do you understand?"

"Yes," Agnifilo responded, according to Law&Crime's host Jesse Weber who was reading the court transcript in the clip below this post.

In the video, Law&Crime's reporter Elizabeth Millner added that she was surprised the judge is now admonishing Diddy for looking at the jurors since she observed his behavior during different testimonies from the start of the trial.

Diddy's Defense Team Cross-Examines Cassie's Friend Bryana Bongolan

Before Judge Subramanian threatened to kick Diddy out of the courtroom, Day 17 of the trial began with the defense team's cross-examination of Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura. The fashion designer testified on Wednesday (June 4) of an alleged incident where she claimed Diddy held her over the edge of a 17th-story balcony in September of 2016.

On Thursday morning, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland continually questioned Bongolan's story regarding the alleged balcony incident, even going so far as to outright accuse her of lying to the jury, according to TMZ.

Diddy is on trial for sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, which includes bribery and obstruction of justice. If found guilty, the disgraced rap mogul could spend the rest of his life in prison.

