50 Cent Insists He’s Going to Talk to President Trump About Pardoning Diddy

50 Cent Weighs In on Idea of Diddy Pardon

On Sunday (June 1), Fif offered his two cents on President Trump leaving the door open for the possibility of pardoning Puff for sex crimes.

"Donald doesn't take well to disrespect, and doesn't forget who chooses to go against him," 50 wrote on Instagram. "While working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated not Puff Daddy."

"He said some really bad things about Trump, it's not OK," the G-Unit boss added. "I'm gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy."

After The Daily Beast published an article headlined "50 Cent Plans to Nuke Diddy’s Chances at a Pardon," 50 corrected their take on his comments.

"I didn't say I would nuke anything," 50 wrote in an IG post. "I simply said I would make sure Trump is aware."

50 Cent has been one of Diddy's biggest detractors since news began coming out about the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's alleged crimes. 50 never misses out on an opportunity to diss the embattled media mogul. In 2023, 50 revealed he is developing a documentary about Diddy.

Trump Doesn't Rule Out Pardoning Diddy

On Friday (May 30), President Trump didn't rule out pardoning Puff if he is convicted during his federal sex trafficking case.

"I'd look at what's happening," Trump told the assembled press. "And I haven't been watching it too closely. Though it is certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up."

"I would certainly look at the facts," Trump continued. "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

