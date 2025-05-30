Presidential Pardon on the Table for Diddy? – Trump Open to Looking at the Facts in Music Mogul’s Sex Crimes Case

On the heels of his latest rounds of pardons, President Trump is not ruling out floating a lifeline to Diddy if Trump deems it necessary.

Donald Trump Comments on Diddy Case

On Friday (May 30), Trump hosted a press conference from the Oval Office, two days after pardoning nearly a dozen people, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again. When asked about the possibility of pardoning Diddy if he is convicted in his sex crimes trial, Trump was not opposed to it.

"I'd look at what's happening," Trump told the assembled press in the video below. "And I haven't been watching it too closely. Though it is certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up."

"I would certainly look at the facts," Trump continued. "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

Diddy's Team Reportedly Positioning for Pardon

President Trump's comments about possibly pardoning Diddy come after it was reported that Diddy's team has been positioning itself to get a pardon from Trump if need be. Earlier this month, Rolling Stone reported that sources tell them Puff's camp has been in contact with Trump transition officials since Trump was elected last November. One source described the talks as preliminary.

"He’s willing to do anything to get out of jail,” a source said. “He’s always been this way. He’s always going to do what he has to do to get out of a situation...He doesn’t even like Donald Trump."

In addition to pardoning NBA YoungBoy earlier this week, Trump also commuted the federal sentences of Death Row Records cofounder Michael "Harry O" Harris and Gangsta Disciples gang leader Larry Hoover, whom Drake and Ye performed a benefit concert for back in 2021.

See President Trump address Diddy's legal issues below.

Watch President Trump Talk About the Possibility of Pardoning Diddy