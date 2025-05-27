50 Cent’s Name Mentioned in Diddy’s Trial – His Response? AI and Savage Humor

Surprise, surprise. 50 Cent's name was mentioned in Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering trial today, and in true Fif fashion, the rapper responded with his usual savage humor and a little bit of AI.

50 Cent Weaponizes Humor After Getting Dragged Into Diddy Drama

A nice, long holiday weekend didn't mean Diddy's trial was going to begin with a slow start Tuesday (May 27). In fact, his former assistant's testimony kicked off with a bang after she included 50 Cent's name in court. The G-Unit leader had jokes once word got out he was now part of the trial when his long-running feud with Diddy was discussed.

Capricorn Clark, a former employee who worked for Diddy off and on from 2004 to 2018, described being kidnapped at gunpoint by Diddy in 2012, after he learned that his ex-girlfriend Cassie was dating fellow rapper Kid Cudi. Diddy was allegedly furious that Clark, who started as Diddy's personal assistant, and then later worked as Cassie's creative director, never told him Cudi and Cassie were seeing each other.

Inner City Press Senior Reporter Matthew Russell Lee was live-tweeting from the courtroom today and captured Clark's testimony when she mentioned 50 Cent. The Assistant U.S. Attorney asked Clark if she ever observed Diddy with a gun and if he talked about it.

Her response: "He. Mr. Combs told Chris Lighty he had a gun. He had a problem with 50 Cent."

When Fif learned he was named during the testimony, he leaned on his savage humor and AI in two Instagram posts.

The first showed a suited-up AI 50 Cent with a camera crew around him. "Cut, CUT Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac," he wrote as the caption along with a screenshot of his name being said by Capricorn Clark in court.

The second post included a frightened AI Fif with the caption, "Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac."

50 Cent has had beef with Diddy and been trolling him for years now, going even harder after the damning rape lawsuits and sexual misconduct allegations erupted in 2023. Fif is currently working on a docuseries acquired by Netflix that details the sex crimes against Diddy. While it's unclear when exactly their feud began, it does date back to more than two decades ago 50 went at Diddy on the 2006 diss track "The Bomb," on which he accused Diddy of being involved in the murder of The Notorious B.I.G.

Check out Capricorn Clark's testimony mentioning 50 Cent and see Fif's IG posts taking aim at Diddy below.

