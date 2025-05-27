Diddy Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi Over Dating Cassie, Former Assistant Testifies

Diddy's former assistant testified in court today that Puff threatened to kill Kid Cudi for dating Cassie.

Former Diddy Assistant Takes Stand in Diddy Trial

On Tuesday (May 27), Capricorn Clark took the stand in the Diddy sex crimes trial. During her testimony, Clark said she worked closely with Puff in different capacities from 2004 to 2012 and witnessed multiple instances of violence from the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Inner City Press reports. Clark testified that she was kidnapped for five days by members of Diddy's security team and forced to take a lie detector test after being accused of stealing jewelry. She said she was also attacked by Diddy during her tenure as an employee.

Clark also worked closely with Cassie. She told the jury she helped Cassie hide her relationship with Cudi by getting her a burner phone in December of 2011. However, when Diddy found out that Cassie was stepping out, he went to Clark's home with a gun and told her to help him get back at Cudi.

"Get dressed, we are going to kill this ni**a," Clark said Diddy told her. Clark corroborated the story about Diddy going into Cudi's home, saying she was left in the car during the incident. Clark says Diddy then called Cassie to his home, where he punched and kicked her while his security looked on without intervening.

"If you jump in, I'm going to f*ck you up, too," Clark told the jury Diddy threatened.

Clark also told the jury Diddy told her "I should kill you b****es" when he found out Clark was aware of Cassie and Cudi's fling.

Afterward, Clark called Cassie's mother and told her about the abuse. Clark says she was fired a short time later. Despite the situation, Clark says she continued to work off and on for Diddy because no one else would hire her.

Kid Cudi Testifies Against Diddy

On May 22, Kid Cudi took the stand and testified that Diddy broke into his home and set Cudi's Porsche ablaze after finding out about Cudi and Cassie's relationship in December of 2011. On Monday (May 26), Diddy's attorneys filed a motion asking that the rapper's testimony be thrown out for being hearsay.

