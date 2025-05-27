Diddy Attorneys Want Kid Cudi’s Testimony Tossed After Revealing Shocking Details About Diddy Blowing Up Cudi’s Car

Diddy's attorneys have asked the court to strike Kid Cudi's testimony about Puff setting the rapper's Porsche on fire.

Diddy Lawyers Push to Have Kid Cudi Testimony Removed

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex crimes trial is in the third week of what is expected to be an eight to 10-week trial. On Monday (May 26), Puff's lawyers filed a motion in the case calling Cudi's testimony improper and requesting the judge to strike it from the record and preclude it from being used moving forward.

"A witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement," the filing reads. "Mescudi admitted he had no personal knowledge that anybody affiliated with Mr. Combs was on or around [his] property at the time of the damage to [his] vehicle. His testimony that Combs was lying was therefore mere speculation..."

Cudi testified on May 22 that he believed Diddy set his car on fire with a Molotov cocktail after being upset that Cudi was dating Cassie in December of 2011. Cassie made a similar claim in her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy. Diddy denied being involved when he and Cudi met to talk things over, Cudi told the jury. Cudi testified he believed Diddy was lying about not being involved.

"Accordingly, this testimony should be stricken from the record, and the government should not be permitted to elicit similar improper opinions about Mr. Combs’s state of mind from other lay witnesses," Puff's lawyers write.

Kid Cudi Testifies Against Diddy

Kid Cudi took the stand against Diddy last week and told the jury that Puff harassed him after finding out Cudi and Cassie were dating in the winter of 2011. Cudi said he believed Diddy broke into his home and locked Cudi's dog in the bathroom to intimidate Cudi. A few days later, Cudi's Porsche was set ablaze in his driveway and the rapper blamed Diddy for the incident.

Following his testimony, Cudi addressed his fans directly. "I've been seeing all the love and support. I just wanna say thank you so much, man," Cudi said in a video he shared on social media. "People been hitting me up the past week, just checking in. And even today. It really means a lot to me, man. You guys are the best. I love y'all. This is a stressful situation. I'm glad it's behind me. I love y'all. Big love. Go stream 'Neverland'."

Check out photos of Kid Cudi's charred car below.

See Evidence Photos of Kid Cudi's Car