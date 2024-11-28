There Are Some Serious Hip-Hop Trials Going Down in 2025

2024 was a drama-filled year in hip-hop with several high-profile court cases taking place involving rappers. It looks like there will be more big legal headlines in 2025 as multiple artists are slated to go on trial for cases that would see them serve football numbers if convicted.

While Young Thug made headlines in 2024 after finally concluding his nearly three-year legal saga in the YSL RICO case by pleading guilty and being sentenced to 15 years of probation, there were other high-profile cases that were just getting started and will go to trial next calendar. Diddy's legal issues dominated headlines. In addition to being sued for sexual assault over two dozen times in the past year, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. After pleading not guilty, the embattled music mogul plans to take the case to trial in 2025.

Lil Durk started 2024 on a high note after winning his first Grammy Award. Now, the Chicago rapper is in the legal fight of his life after being arrested and charged with masterminding a murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo in August of 2022. Durk has also entered a not-guilty plea and will fight the charges during his trial, which is slated to go down next year as well.

Check out the details of all the high-stakes rapper trials that are scheduled to take place in 2025 below.