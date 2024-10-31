Young Thug Sentenced to Time Served in YSL RICO Trial, Will Be Released on 15 Years Probation

Young Thug has been sentenced after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case.

On Thursday (Oct. 31), Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker handed down Young Thug's sentence immediately after the rapper pleaded guilty to charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. Young Thug was sentenced to 40 years, with 5 to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years.

She also required the rapper to pay multiple fines and abstain from going to his Cleveland Avenue stomping ground unless visiting immediate family. He must also stay away from gang members and cannot promote gangs in any way. Thug will also be mandated to do 100 hours of community service for each year of probation. He will be released from custody today.

The sentence came following a lengthy hearing in which the prosecution and defense laid out shortened versions of their cases. The State recommended a sentence of 45 years, with 25 in custody and 20 on probation and also recommended the rapper's property be seized. Thug previously turned down a plea deal for a 43-year sentence, which would have seen him released today to serve 15 years of probation.

Young Thug, born Jeffrey Williams is the fourth codefendant to enter a guilty plea in the trial in the last few days, following codefendants Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey. Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell are the only three defendants left on the case. Kendrick and Stillwell have been charged with the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas.

On May 9, 2022, Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other affiliates of Thugger's YSL collective were arrested in a large-scale RICO case in Georgia accusing the group of racketeering, murder, armed robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity. After initailly pleading not guilty, Thug and five codefendants took the case trial, with everyone else associated with the case taking plea deal.

The, which has lasted almost a year, has been the longest trial in Georgia state history. However, following a witness revealing information on the stand that should not have been known to the jury last week, a mistrial was considered, opening the door for the remaining suspects to enter pleas.

