Young Thug Gets a Young Scooter Tattoo In Honor of the Late Atlanta Rapper

Young Thug shares a video of getting a Young Scooter tattoo in honor of the late Atlanta rapper.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), Thugger posted a video in his Instagram Story of himself getting a portrait tattoo of Young Scooter on his arm. In the clip, Thug's arm is shown as the tattoo artist is recreating the image of Scooter rocking a stars-and-stripes bandana from his popular Street Lottery mixtapes series. The background audio features "Always My Fault," a music video by Thug's nephew Bslime.

Young Scooter, born Kenneth Bailey, died on his 39th birthday, March 28, 2025, after accidentally cutting his leg on a wooden fence while fleeing from police. Police tried to render aid in the form of a tourniquet, but Scooter later died from blood loss at a local hospital.

The ATL-bred rhymer was one of the first artists signed to Future's Freebandz label and scored a hit with his 2012 song "Columbia" off the mixtape Street Lottery. He would later sign a joint deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music imprint. Of course, Scooter was a dear friend to Thug and a respected artist among his peers in the Atlanta rap scene.

Meanwhile, it looks like Young Thug is in search of a major rap star. Earlier this month, the YSL leader slid into the comments section in one of Quavo's posts and pitched him to join his YSL label. "Leave capital and come with us brada we need u," he wrote.

While the former Migos member didn't respond to Thugger's offer, the pair have appeared on several tracks together, most notably on their 2017 track "Guwop," which also featured Offset and Young Scooter.

Check out Thugger's new ink work below.

See Young Thug Getting a Young Scooter Tattoo in Memory of the Late ATL Rapper

Watch Young Thug's "Guwop" Music Video Featuring Offset and Young Scooter

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