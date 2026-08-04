Young Thug Wants to Sign Quavo to YSL Records

It looks like Young Thug is looking for a major rap star and wants to sign Quavo to his YSL Records label.

On Monday (Aug. 3), Quavo hopped on his Instagram page and shared a carousel of photos featuring himself having fun and working on music in the studio. In one picture, which can be viewed below, the former Migos rapper is casually smoking outside of Capitol Records, his label home.

Young Thug, who is friends with Quav, slid into the comments section and urged him to join his YSL label. "Leave capital and come with us brada we need u," Thug wrote.

Quavo didn't respond to Thug's request, but it look as if he will probably stay at Capitol because he's signed under Quality Control Records, his parent label for many years.

Nevertheless, Young Thug and Quavo have collaborated on multiple songs together throughout their careers. Among their most notable joint efforts are "Guwop" (along with Offset and Young Scooter), "Pick Up the Phone" (with Travis Scott), "Circle of Bosses," "You Said," and more.

Interestingly, back in June, Thugger made a public pitch on X for Kodak Black to sign to his YSL imprint. Yak responded with a list of demands to join his label, including a signing fee of $100 million and a collaboration with Thug's fiancée, Mariah The Scientist. After hearing that, the Young Stoner Life leader went quiet on the "ZeZe" rapper.

Check out Thug's request for Quavo and one of their collaborative videos below.

See Young Thug's Message to Quavo Urging Him to Sign With YSL Records

Watch Young Thug's Classic "Guwop" Video Featuring Quavo, Offset and Young Scooter

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