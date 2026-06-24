Pharrell Premieres New Songs From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Lil Baby at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell Williams premiered several collaborative new tracks, including bangers with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo, and Lil Baby at his Louis Vuitton fashion show.

On Tuesday (June 24), Pharrell, the Men's Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, presented his Spring-Summer 2027 menswear collection for the luxury brand at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris in Paris, France. The star-studded fashion event also featured music recorded at the Louis Vuitton Studio.

The show opened up with Quavo's synth-heavy track "Haavin," which was produced and co-written by Sk8brd P. The song was followed by the moody, violin-driven tune "Dead Fresh" featuring Lil Baby, and continued with the NBA YoungBoy-assisted heater "Simulation." The show concluded with Angelique Kidjo's anthemic song "Bando" featuring Pharrell and Quavo with orchestration by Thomas Roussel. Additionally, Thomas Roussel conducted the live L'Orchestre du Pont Neuf orchestra while the gospel group Voices of Fire provided powerful vocal assists.

The fashion event brought out a slew of celebrities including Future and Quavo. Pharrell's wife, Helen Lasichanh, was also in attendance, as were their three youngest children, the triplets born in January of 2017.

In January of this year, Pharrell debuted new songs with A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, John Legend, Quavo, and Jackson Wang during Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2026 menswear show.

Pharrell's new collabo tracks with YB, Quavo, and Lil Baby can be viewed below.

Watch Pharrell Premiere New Songs From NBA YoungBoy, Quavo, Lil Baby and More at His Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

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