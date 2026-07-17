Lil Baby Teases New Album With Pharrell-Produced Song ‘Dead Fresh’

Lil Baby is officially in album mode, and he's kicking things off with his new Pharrell-produced single, "Dead Fresh."

On Thursday (July 16), Baby posted a video on his TikTok page confirming that a new album is on the way.

"Album time," he said as he panned a room that looked to be a meeting likely with his team and his label. "This muthaf**ka getting steady."

Hours later, Baby officially dropped the project's lead single, "Dead Fresh." Pharrell first teased the song at the Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 show in Paris back in June, in addition to a handful of other new collabs P worked on including one with Quavo titled "Haavin" and one with YoungBoy Never Broke Again titled "Simulation."

According to Baby's Instagram Story, a golf-inspired music video for the song directed by Kid Art is expected to arrive on Monday (July 20).

The as-of-yet unnamed LP will serve as Baby's fifth solo studio album. It follows January 2025's WHAM, which featured appearances from the likes of Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Rod Wave, Travis Scott and 21 Savage. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 140,000 equivalent units in its first week–making Baby four for four with No. 1 debuts on the chart.

Listen to the new Pharrell-produced single "Dead Fresh" and check out Lil Baby's album announcement below.

Listen to Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh"

Watch Lil Baby Confirm a New Album

See Every Rapper With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame