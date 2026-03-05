Lil Baby Is Buying the Old Houses He Used to Hustle in Front of in Atlanta

Lil Baby is purchasing the old houses he used to hustle in front of in Atlanta.

On Wednesday (March 4), the Quality Control rapper released the latest episode of his WHAM Vlog on YouTube. This episode finds Baby returning to his old neighborhood in the Oakland City section of ATL with his sons and showing off the homes he recently purchased.

"I made history in this same exact spot, now I'm making history again," Lil Baby says. "I'm buying it for my son. They trying to take our neighborhood, I gotta put my foot down. I gotta have me some. Save the streets."

"It's like a strategy to me buying the houses," he adds. "I'm buying all the houses, all the properties, I used to hustle in front of. It was times when this was abandoned and I still was standing here while it was abandoned. No lights. No water. No nothing. Just me and the smokers."

Baby went on to reveal that he might turn the properties into affordable living homes and said he is embarking on his real estate journey for sentimental value as well as for investing. He also said he will pass them down to his sons. Baby plans on fixing up all of the houses he's purchased within the next three to four months.

Watch Lil Baby Returning to His Old Neighborhood in Atlanta and Showing the Properties He's Purchased

See Rappers' Other Streams of Income