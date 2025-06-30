Lil Baby Fesses Up to Trashing $10 Million Airbnb – Clothes, Shoes, Bullets Left Behind
Lil Baby admits to trashing a $10 million Miami Airbnb and leaving a bunch of things behind, including clothes, over a dozen pairs of shoes, bullets and more.
Airbnb Host Reveals Celebrity Rapper Left Airbnb in Dissaray
On June 25, travel influencer Gabriel Reck shared a video on Facebook showing the aftermath of a celebrity rapper staying at his South Florida rental mansion.
"This check out was easily in the top three of craziest all time," Reck says in the video below.
The refrigerator was left stocked full of food. Trash was left strewn in nearly every room. The unnamed rapper also left a bunch of designer clothes, designer store bags, multiple PlayStation controllers and over a dozen pairs of Air Force 1s.
"Every square foot of the house was pretty gross," Reck explains. "Especially the bathrooms...In this case, I even called them and asked them what's up with all the clothing because one room had a whole suitcase worth of merchandise and more shoes. And if you pay attention some bullets on the desk."
There was also a censored item left under a pillow. All of the items were left following a 30-day stay at the mansion, Reck says.
Lil Baby Takes Credit for Trashed Airbnb
Though Reck didn't name the rapper, Lil Baby fessed up to being the person responsible. Reacting to the post on X, he simply wrote: "Thats us fashooo."
Lil Baby is currently on his WHAM World Tour.
XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team for comment.
See video of the trashed Airbnb and Lil Baby's reaction below.