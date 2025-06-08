Lil Baby Saves the Day After Catching a Fan Who Collapses at His Meet and Greet

Lil Baby was quick with his hands as he was able to catch a fan who collapsed in front of him at his meet and greet.

Lil Baby Rescues Fan at Meet and Greet

On Sunday (June 8), a viral video surfaced on social media featuring Lil Baby and his strange interaction with a fan over the weekend. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Atlanta rapper is at his meet and greet and is visibly concerned by something in front of him. Then, in an instant, Lil Baby sticks out his hands and catches a woman who faints into his arms.

The 4PF leader lowers her to the ground and quickly steps aside as security picks her limp body up. The woman appears to recover and gain her composure before the video cuts off.

It appears the incident happened at Lil Baby's meet and greet following his concert at the State Farm Arena on Saturday (June 7) in Atlanta. The rap star is currently performing on his WHAM World Tour.

Lil Baby Turns Away a Singing Fan

Lil Baby often encounters some pretty strange moments when interacting with fans.

Back in October of 2022, TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself serenading Lil Baby at his meet and greet event in New York. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the social media personality walks up to the ATL rhymer and begins to sing the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's pop ballad "Drivers License."

Despite Harry's best singing efforts, Lil Baby wasn't impressed with with vocal skills and quickly ushered him away. "Thank yooooou!" he yelled. Feeling dejected, Harry turned around and embarrassingly walked away.

Watch Lil Baby Catch a Fan Who Collapses at His Meet and Greet

Watch Lil Baby Turn Away a Singing Fan Below