Lil Baby Tells Wild Story About Losing $8 Million in One Day While Gambling

Lil Baby tells a wild story about losing $8 million while gambling.

On Dec. 18, Lil Baby was a guest on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast where he discusses his upcoming WHAM album and more. During the chat, Boat randomly asks Baby what's the most he has lost while gambling.

"Eight million dollars, one day," Baby responds around the 1:21:00 timestamp of the video below. "Like 40 hours straight, I lost like $8 million. $9 million. I made myself stop gambling."

Fortunately, Baby has friends in high places. He claims billionaire Michael Rubin stepped in to help put a stop to the rapper's exorbitant gambling habits.

"I had Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino," Baby adds. "Because I'll just do sh*t. I don't gamble no more."

The video of Lil Baby recounting his multimillion dollar loss caught the attention of 50 Cent who weighed in on the wild story on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 22).

"Nah these young [ninja emoji] crazy 8 million Gambling," Fif captioned the clip of the Lil Baby and Lil Yachty interview. "I thought only Floyd do sh*t like that. LOL come out the joint looking distraught. I’m just glad he didn’t kill no body."

Lil Baby's new album is scheduled to drop on Jan. 3, 2025. He also announced on A Safe Place Podcast that he will be releasing another album in February titled Dominique.

Check out Lil Baby on A Safe Place Podcast below.

Watch Lil Baby Tell the Story of Losing $8 Million Gambling

See 50 Cent's Reaction to Lil Baby Losing $8 Million While Gambling