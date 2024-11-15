All the Times Lil Baby Has Been ‘HARD’

Being the hardest rapper out is a distinction many rhymers hold in high regard. No rapper wants you to know how rock solid he is at all times more than Lil Baby.

Following the announcement of his new album, the XXL staff recently had an in-depth discussion about the Atlanta rapper's prolific catalog and a common theme kept popping up: the Quality Control rapper has a penchant for boasting about being the stiffest competition.

Baby cemented himself as the rap game's inflexible force on the sophomore mixtape Harder Than Hard in 2017. The motif has continued throughout his career, spanning album and song titles, and also lyrics.

"I made a promise my n*ggas gon’ ball/Hard in the paint change my name to John Wall," he raps on "Freestyle" off his 2017 mixtape Too Hard.

"I'm back goin' hard again, I'm shuttin' down my heart again," he raps on the aptly titled 2023 song "Go Hard." No one can get next to me, so they gotta put orders in/Try my best to act like I didn't care, but I can't hold it in and/I'm not into losin', I go hard as I can go to win."

On Thursday (Nov. 14), Baby added another layer to his unyielding legacy by revealing his new album will be called WHAM (Who Hard As Me). Is there any question at this point?

Check out all the times Lil Baby wanted everyone to know how hard he is below.