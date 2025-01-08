Lil Baby and Future Have a New Mixtape on the Way, Young Thug Wants In

Lil Baby and Future have a new joint mixtape on the way and Young Thug wants a piece of the action now that he is out of jail.

Lil Baby Reveals Upcoming Projects

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), Spotify's RapCaviar debuted a new episode of its A Day in the Life show featuring the Quality Control rapper. In one section of the mini-doc, the Atlanta rhymer reveals what he has coming in 2025 on the heels of the release of his WHAM album last week.

"WHAM album, Dominique album, Can't Be F**ked Wit tape, like a compilation," Baby lists at the eight-minute mark of the video below. "Me and Future was working on a joint tape. We damn near got the joint tape done. Now [Young Thug] came home, he ain't going for that. He like, 'She-it.'"

Baby says Thug came up with the collab project idea while he was still behind bars fighting the YSL RICO case.

"It's actually Thug idea," Baby adds. "When he was in jail, he said, 'Call Pluto, I want y'all to do a tape together.' It was completely Thug idea...He damn near named the tape and everything. This is before he got out. Now when he got out, he like, 'Sh*t, I'm on the tape.' So, we might got something big in store on that."

Baby went on to say he and Thug have already made 10 songs since Thug was released from jail last Halloween.

Lil Baby's upcoming album Dominique is slated to drop next month. During an interview on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast last month, Baby talked about both of his new solo albums.

"I still put some of the songs I was gonna use for Dominique on WHAM," he told Boat. "I know my fanbase really be wanting them certain songs. But I feel like WHAM is more like me on some young n*gga sh*t...Dominique is more like the serious me."

Check out Lil Baby's new RapCaviar interview below.

Watch Lil Baby Reveal His Upcoming Mixtape With Future and Young Thug